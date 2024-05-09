Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

SMC says 'reckless' plan could cost taxpayers $1tn

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 9 MAY 2024   12:44PM

Super Members Council (SMC) has slammed the Coalition's plan for young Australians to use their super for a house deposit, saying new modelling shows it could cost taxpayers a cumulative $1 trillion.

SMC said even a policy which capped super withdrawals at $50,000 could still create a $300 billion cost to federal coffers across coming decades.

The modelling - commissioned by the SMC - found pension costs could climb exponentially as those first home buyers start to retire with far less super and are forced to rely more heavily on the taxpayer-funded age pension.

To meet the rising costs, future governments may have to increase taxes or cut services to offset the extra fiscal pressure created by the bigger age pension outlays, SMC said.

At its peak, the capped super for a house policy could cost taxpayers an extra $8 billion per year, while the latest push to uncap it could cost taxpayers an extra $25 billion a year, the modelling found.

Previous SMC modelling found the policy would simply raise capital city house prices by $75,000 - forcing future generations of young Australians to wait even longer to buy.

SMC chief executive Misha Schubert said a growing body of expert evidence showed the policy would not lift home ownership rates but would only make housing affordability worse while eroding retirement savings and leaving all Australians a tax bill.

"It's economically reckless. It sets a policy trap for young Australians because it hikes house prices and blows a Budget blackhole in the decades ahead mostly by pushing up age pension costs - which every taxpayer would pay," she said.

"Ideas to break the seal on super just leave people with less savings in retirement and a bigger bill for all taxpayers."

Schubert said while everyone would like to see more Australians own their own home, raiding super for a deposit would not achieve that.

"It's unfair to lump the next generations of Australians with a policy that would only make the housing affordability crisis worse by driving up house prices," she said.

"We urge a sensible rethink on any policy ideas that undermine the strength and success of super to continue to deliver for all Australians in retirement."

The modelling - completed by Deloitte - was based on a rigorous microsimulation model accounting for population change, super contributions and balances, tax, and pension expenditures.

Read more: SMCSuper Members CouncilMisha SchubertDeloitte
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super for housing 'economically reckless': SMC
ASIC clamps down on advisers, trustees cold calling
Deloitte eyes more mergers and product innovation
Industry funds set to gobble up over 50% of superannuation assets
HESTA names head of investment execution
Coalition's super for housing scheme slammed
Experts issue warning over AI washing
'About bloody time': Industry responds to PPL super reform
Long-term cost of super early release to be $85bn: SMC
Super funds convene with assistant treasurer

Editor's Choice

APRA 'continuing to monitor' UniSuper outage

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
UniSuper has commenced the restoration of its services, as APRA confirms it is monitoring the situation.

Morningstar unsure if KKR's Perpetual bid benefits shareholders

ANDREW MCKEAN
Morningstar has maintained its fair value estimate of $26 per share for Perpetual stock, even after KKR confirmed it will buy its wealth management and corporate trust businesses yesterday.

SMC says 'reckless' plan could cost taxpayers $1tn

ELIZA BAVIN
Super Members Council has slammed the Coalition's super for housing plan yet again, saying it could cost taxpayers.

Advisers must unite for major reforms: SIAA

KARREN VERGARA
Financial advisers will need to band together to successfully get through another of period of reforms that will ultimately make advice accessible and affordable, this year's Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association (SIAA) Conference will hear.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert De Dominicis

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
It was during a family sojourn to the seaside town of Pescara, Italy, Rob DeDominicis first laid eyes on what would become the harbinger of his future. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach