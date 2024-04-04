Newspaper icon
Suncorp sells NZ life business to Resolution Life

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 4 APR 2024   12:27PM

Resolution Life has acquired Asteron Life New Zealand for NZ$410 million.

Resolution Life will buy the business from Suncorp Group. In doing so, it will become the second largest life insurer in New Zealand, with about 165 employees and a network of more than 180,000 customers and financial advisers.

The sale includes an upfront payment of NZ$250 million at completion, with the balance plus interest due 18 months later. It is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Resolution Life Australasia chief executive Tim Tez said it is a further demonstration of the group's commitment to the Australasian market and success in the region since its entry in 2020, citing the recent acquisition of AIA Australia's super and investments arm.

"Our growth is predominantly through the acquisition of in-force portfolios of life insurance policies as well as remaining open to growing new business in select strategic markets. Asteron Life presents a compelling opportunity to continue to grow through new individual and group customers while continuing to support existing customers," he said.

"Resolution Life will support the Asteron Life business with its momentum and success in the New Zealand life insurance market. As a trusted life insurer, Asteron Life will continue to operate as a standalone New Zealand licensed life insurance company, under its existing brand in New Zealand and support advisers and their customers using the same dedicated team and management."

Suncorp said there would be no changes to the business under the acquisition, with the management team and brand to remain. It remains subject to regulatory approvals.

Suncorp New Zealand chief executive Jimmy Higgins said he believes the acquisition is in the best interests of Asteron Life policyholders, allowing the New Zealand team to focus on general insurance.

Meantime, Suncorp Group chief executive Steve Johnston said the sale will provide Asteron Life customers with greater access to contemporary products.

"We have simplified our portfolio in recent years under a strategy designed to align everyone at Suncorp around improving the way we deliver value for our Australian and New Zealand customers. We remain committed to the New Zealand general insurance market as part of our refocused group," he said.

In Australia, Asteron Life was part of Suncorp Life which was acquired by TAL in 2018 for about $725 million.

Read more: Asteron LifeSuncorpResolution LifeAIA AustraliaTAL
