Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

South Australia recognised as 'economic leader'

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 22 APR 2024   12:21PM

South Australia leads in economic performance across all Australian states and territories, according to the CommSec State of the States quarterly report.

CommSec said South Australia was "the most consistent performer," securing the top spot in half of the key economic indicators including economic growth, unemployment, construction work, and dwelling starts. The other indicators were retail spending, equipment investment, population growth, and housing finance.

South Australia led in real economic growth, recording an economic activity that was 9.1% above its long-term average level of output in the December quarter of 2023. New South Wales (NSW) came second with an output 8.6% above its long-term average, while Victoria took third place with 8.5%.

South Australia had the lowest unemployment rate (3.8%) which is 35.8% below its decade average. Western Australia came second with a jobless rate of 3.6%, which is 32.2% below its decade average.

Sponsored by Macquarie
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

When it comes to the total real value of residential, commercial, and engineering work completed, South Australia also emerged as the strongest for construction work done, recording a rate that is 22.2% above its decade average, pipping NSW, which posted 15.9% above the decade average.

South Australia also led in dwelling commencements, with starts 8.6% below the decade average.

Overall, Western Australia secured second place, leapfrogging Victoria, while Queensland, NSW, and Tasmania shared fourth place in the performance rankings. Northern Territory was dead last.

"Justifying South Australia's position on top of the rankings is the fact that it ranks first on four of the eight indicators. But there are signs the economy is losing momentum as shown by its sixth ranking on the annual rate of change across the indicators," CommSec chief economist Craig James said.

In contrast, Western Australia has had the strongest economic momentum over the past two surveys, giving it the "necessary momentum to pass South Australia" to attain top spot in coming quarters.

South Australian treasurer Stephen Mulligan said the government has worked hard to strengthen the economy and that the report was proof of getting results.

"South Australia's job market has been ranked the strongest in the nation, and significant investments in infrastructure will create a pipeline of work," Mulligan said.

"Housing remains a key focus - with the abolition of stamp duty for first home buyers and the creation of a new super portfolio to boost supply and get more South Australians into their own homes.

"We know that the national economy is softening, and while today's result is encouraging, we're determined to build momentum to keep delivering for South Australians."

Read more: South AustraliaCommSecEconomyStephen MulliganCraig James
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

State supports move to close super loophole exploited by paedophiles
Superhero introduces $2 brokerage
Investment managers embracing AI: Mercer
Threats outside the Australian financial system build: RBA
Saxo lowers trading costs
Caddick SMSF clients should recoup all funds: Lawyer
Caddick victims sue auditors in class action
Commonwealth to disclose climate risks in sovereign bonds
CommSec launches global share trading platform
Reserve Bank is done at 3.85%: CBA

Editor's Choice

Actuaries Institute proposes new performance test measure

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Actuaries Institute has proposed revising the annual superannuation performance test, so it better aligns trustees' investments with the best financial interests of members.

JANA appoints new director of client development

ELIZA BAVIN
The new appointment previously worked for APSEC Funds Management.

MSC Certane wins Suncorp mandate

ELIZA BAVIN
MSC Certane has been appointed as trustee for Suncorp's latest note issue.

Auditors lambast mandatory climate reporting requirements

ELIZA BAVIN
The peak accounting body said most auditors believe the government's mandatory reporting rules are a "significant miscalculation".

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach