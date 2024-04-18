Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Adviser numbers plateau

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 18 APR 2024   12:48PM

The number of financial advisers in Australia appears to be stabilising at 15,602, as Count and AMP Financial Planning continue to hold the lion's share.

Rainmaker's analysis of the ASIC Financial Adviser Register (FAR) shows that the population dipped 2% from 15,881 this time last year.

The numbers appear to waver around this figure as in mid-2023, when the FAR recorded about 15,708 advisers.

AMP Financial Planning continues to hold the top spot with 472 representatives, closely followed by Morgans Financial's 423 and Count's 350 advisers.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

Interprac Financial Planning (326), Alliance Wealth (318), Charter Financial Planning (294), Consultum Financial Advisers (287), Lifespan Financial Planning (282), Synchron (260), and Ord Minnett (259) comprise the top 10 dealer groups in the country.

In a new feature on ASIC's latest FAR data, there are currently 216 advisers that have undergone disciplinary actions. The dataset details the person's name, the type of disciplinary action, and adviser status.

The disciplinary actions break down into AFS banned/disqualification, enforceable undertaking, disqualified person, credit banned/disqualification, Financial Services Credit Panel (FSCP) action, and SMSF auditor disqualification.

The advice sector continues to consolidate. AZ NGA-backed advice firms Eureka Whittaker Macnaught (EWM) and Blue Harbour Financial Partners recently announced their merger.

Last year, major mergers and acquisitions included Insignia Financial selling Millennium3 to ASX-listed WT Financial Group (WTL) with a total of 75 practices transitioning.

Count finalised its takeover of Diverger last month.

Read more: CountAMP Financial PlanningASIC Financial Adviser RegisterAlliance WealthAZ NGABlue Harbour Financial PartnersCharter Financial PlanningConsultum Financial AdvisersDivergerEureka Whittaker MacnaughtFinancial Services Credit PanelInsignia FinancialInterprac Financial PlanningLifespan Financial PlanningMorgans FinancialOrd MinnettRainmakerSynchronWT Financial Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Count brings advice firm to network
Count completes Solutions Centric deal, reconsiders another
Two Brisbane advice firms merge
HUB24 growth officer jumps to AZ NGA
AustralianSuper hires data strategy lead
Managed account FUM closes in on $200bn milestone
'About bloody time': Industry responds to PPL super reform
Melbourne advice firm joins Count
Count completes Diverger acquisition
Pay gaps at super funds, fund managers revealed

Editor's Choice

Adviser numbers plateau

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The number of financial advisers in Australia appears to be stabilising at 15,602, as Count and AMP Financial Planning continue to hold the lion's share.

Praemium loses $700m due to adviser transitions

ELIZA BAVIN
Praemium reported total net outfows from its Powerwrap scheme has reached $700 million over the past three quarters.

Small cap investors told to 'stop whinging'

ELIZA BAVIN
Forager's chief investment officer has read the riot act to investors.

Adam Blumenthal ordered to pay $850k

ELIZA BAVIN
Blumenthal is also banned from managing corporations for five years.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach