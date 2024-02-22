How will Division 296 Tax impact farmers?

RSM Australia director of SMSF services Katie Timms says farmers will be disproportionately impacted by the government's draft legislation Division 296 Tax.

Commenting on the future of farming property at the SMSF Association Conference, Timms said market research has shown that primary producers have a higher impact from this tax than others, due to a variety of factors such as variances in market values, impact on cash flow and lack of alignment between market movement and lease yields.

"There's been a lot of chatter about Div 296 and this impact it will have on farmers, but it's actually an area where farmers are going to be impacted more than they should be, and advisers need to be aware of this," Timms said.

"Recent rapid increase in land values have seen members that previously wouldn't have been impacted face risks of this tax in the future."

The federal government intends to reduce the concessions available to individuals with superannuation balances that exceed $3 million with its proposed Division 296 Tax.

Already, Timms said SMSFs holding farmland property are considering the best options to either transfer the land or restructure investments to factor in a tax that may require payment in years of low cash flow.

"This is not an asset that farmers are generally holding to make a capital gain on down the track - it's something that is quite often passed to the next generation," Timms said.

"Therefore, they don't generate the same income as another asset just because the market value goes up."

Timms added: "It's great if a farmer can sell the asset and crystallise that capital gain, but not if they want it to go to the next generation. So, it is going to have a significant impact on farmers."

Many farmers feel personally attacked by the tax.

"They feel like this is an attack on the farmer- they're already pretty pissed off by a lot of things, and this one is not helping," she said.

For SMSF advisers with farming clients, Timms said it is important to understand the nuances of Division 296 Tax, alongside property law, trust law, GST, and varying tax rules specific to farmland.

"This, accompanied with the ability to manage family conflict and complex succession matters," she said.

Also presenting at the SMSF Association Conference, shadow treasurer Angus Taylor slammed the proposed doubling of superannuation tax to 30%, saying it is a blatant attack on Australians' wealth.