Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

SMSF

How will Division 296 Tax impact farmers?

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 22 FEB 2024   5:07PM

RSM Australia director of SMSF services Katie Timms says farmers will be disproportionately impacted by the government's draft legislation Division 296 Tax.

Commenting on the future of farming property at the SMSF Association Conference, Timms said market research has shown that primary producers have a higher impact from this tax than others, due to a variety of factors such as variances in market values, impact on cash flow and lack of alignment between market movement and lease yields.

"There's been a lot of chatter about Div 296 and this impact it will have on farmers, but it's actually an area where farmers are going to be impacted more than they should be, and advisers need to be aware of this," Timms said.

"Recent rapid increase in land values have seen members that previously wouldn't have been impacted face risks of this tax in the future."

The federal government intends to reduce the concessions available to individuals with superannuation balances that exceed $3 million with its proposed Division 296 Tax.

Already, Timms said SMSFs holding farmland property are considering the best options to either transfer the land or restructure investments to factor in a tax that may require payment in years of low cash flow.

"This is not an asset that farmers are generally holding to make a capital gain on down the track - it's something that is quite often passed to the next generation," Timms said.

"Therefore, they don't generate the same income as another asset just because the market value goes up."

Timms added: "It's great if a farmer can sell the asset and crystallise that capital gain, but not if they want it to go to the next generation. So, it is going to have a significant impact on farmers."

Many farmers feel personally attacked by the tax.

"They feel like this is an attack on the farmer- they're already pretty pissed off by a lot of things, and this one is not helping," she said.

For SMSF advisers with farming clients, Timms said it is important to understand the nuances of Division 296 Tax, alongside property law, trust law, GST, and varying tax rules specific to farmland.

"This, accompanied with the ability to manage family conflict and complex succession matters," she said.

Also presenting at the SMSF Association Conference, shadow treasurer Angus Taylor slammed the proposed doubling of superannuation tax to 30%, saying it is a blatant attack on Australians' wealth.

Read more: Katie TimmsRSM AustraliaSMSF AssociationAngus Taylor
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super tax is a 'wealth tax': Taylor
Proposed super tax requires perspective: Expert
Teals will push for super tax indexation: Burgess
SMSFA reappoints Hay-Bartlem as chair
Superannuation fund returns underperformed SMSFs: Research
Conference to address major SMSF issues
SMSFA prepares delegates for major super tax reform
SMSF Association blasts 'highly questionable' ASFA research
SMSF Association, CA ANZ rally against super tax changes
Super tax change to impact SMSF members: Research

Editor's Choice

Super contribution caps to rise on July 1

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
Superannuation contribution caps will go up on July 1, after the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported an increase in average weekly ordinary time earnings.

Insignia details transformation progress

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
Insignia Financial's share price is up some 12% after it posted a marginal increase in underlying profit and reported all its strategic priorities being on-track.

JANA wins mandate from public sector super fund

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:44PM
JANA has been selected as the investment consultant for the Tasmanian Retirement Benefits Fund (RBF).

Super tax is a 'wealth tax': Taylor

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:41PM
Shadow treasurer Angus Taylor slammed the proposed doubling of superannuation tax to 30%, saying it is a blatant attack on Australians' wealth.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach