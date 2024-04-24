Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Dividends up but share buybacks fall: Janus Henderson

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 APR 2024   12:03PM

Global companies spent $181 billion less on share buybacks in 2023 compared to 2022, according to Janus Henderson's latest annual share buyback study.

The $1.11 trillion total was $181 billion lower than in 2022, a significant decline of 14% year-on-year and large enough to take 2023's buybacks below the 2021 total, too.

However, the study said the decline comes from a very high base and leaves the annual total still well above pre-pandemic levels.

US companies were the biggest buyers of their own shares, totalling $773 billion in 2023 and accounting for $7 in every $10 globally.

Sponsored by Macquarie
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

However, they also made a disproportionately large reduction; US buybacks fell by $159 billion last year, down by 17% year-on-year. US technology companies cut back the most, spending $69 billion less than the previous year. Among these, Microsoft and Meta reduced buybacks by almost one third, and Apple by one seventh.

Outside the US, companies in the UK were the biggest buyers of their own shares, accounting for $1 in every $17 of the global total in 2023.

Companies in Asia Pacific ex-Japan were the least likely to conduct buyback programmes, Janus Henderson said.

The big year-on-year reduction (down 40%) mainly reflected lower share buybacks by Australia's large banks, more than offsetting increases in Hong Kong and South Korea.

Janus Henderson head of global equity income Ben Lofthouse said many companies use buybacks as a release valve to return excess capital to shareholders without setting expectations for dividends that might not be sustainable long term.

"This is especially appropriate in cyclical industries like oil or banking. That flexibility explains why buybacks are more volatile than dividends. It also means there is no real evidence that buybacks are taking over from dividends," Lofthouse said.

Lofthouse said higher interest rates have played a role in the decline of buybacks. He said when debt is cheap it makes sense for companies to borrow more and use the proceeds to retire expensive equity capital.

"With rates at multi-year highs, that calculation is more nuanced; some companies are paying down debt at this point in the cycle, using cash that might otherwise have gone to buybacks, but very few are cutting dividends as our forthcoming Global Dividend Index will show," Lofthouse said.

"It's tempting to extrapolate a new trend of decline for buybacks. But one down year from multi-year highs is not evidence that this is happening. It is all about companies finding the appropriate balance between capital expenditure, their financing needs and shareholder returns via dividends, buybacks or both."

Read more: Janus HendersonShare buybackBen Lofthouse
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Janus Henderson tailors fund to NZ investors
Maple-Brown Abbott chief executive jumps ship
Experts expect the RBA to hold: Finder
Insurers drop allocation to risk assets: Research
GQG Partners FUM declines
Janus Henderson to delist from ASX
Janus Henderson launches new fund
Global dividends at all-time highs: Janus Henderson
AustralianSuper grows global team with numerous hires
Nuveen appoints head of consultant relations, APAC

Editor's Choice

Mega super fund opens first international office

ANDREW MCKEAN
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has opened its first international office in London to build out a "leading global investment capability."

Impact Alpha Partners adds to board

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The budding consulting firm has added the former chief executive of Blue Orbit Asset Management and U Ethical Investors' former head of ethics and impact.

How to win in today's wealth management industry: EY

ANDREW MCKEAN
To outperform in the wealth management industry, leaders must conquer several "underlying challenges" by 2030, according to an Ernst & Young (EY) report.

FSC expands financial advice membership

KARREN VERGARA
The Financial Services Council (FSC) is expanding its remit into the financial advice sector by adding six licensees to its network of members.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach