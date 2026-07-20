Count rebrands Oracle to Count Wealth

MLC AM targets EM strategy with fresh mandate MATTHEW WAI | MLC Asset Management has selected a global investment manager to leverage its 16-year-old emerging markets strategy.

Digital assets on the right path: Industry MATTHEW WAI | Digital asset providers have evaluated the October deadline and ASIC's consultation on the looming digital asset laws and determined that these developments mark a pivotal point on the sector's implementation journey.

NCAs unlikely to solve retirement advice gap: HUB24, CFS RIDDHIMA TALWANI | HUB24 and Colonial First State (CFS) say the New Class of Advisers (NCA) will unlikely solve the retirement advice gap Australians face, noting the focus needs to be on helping reduce friction for those with complex advice needs.