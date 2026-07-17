IFM continues global infra drive with appointment, acquisition MATTHEW WAI IFM Investors head of infrastructure for North America will retire following an 18-year tenure, with the investment company simultaneously announcing the acquisition of a majority stake in a UK-based company from Canadian Pension Plan Investments and OMERS.

ART rolls out new investment technology platform VINNY VUCAGO Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has launched a new portfolio management system as the $375 billion superannuation fund strengthens its investment capabilities targeting further growth.

Advised cover faces claims data test VINNY VUCAGO Group superannuation insurance appears to outperform individual advised cover on some claim's measures, raising questions about the value of advice when it comes to protecting clients against disability.