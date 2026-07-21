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Financial Planning

FEATURE | Platforms | The investment supermarket

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  TUESDAY, 21 JUL 2026   2:58PM
The government wants stronger regulatory power over platforms following the collapse of Shield and First Guardian. The industry says more regulation isn't needed, but better execution of the rules already in place. Where's the line?

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Read more: PraemiumShieldAMPBTFirst GuardianMacquarieAnthony WamstekerCharlie ViolaEdwina MaloneyFinancial StandardLiz McCarthyMatt Rady
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A family man, business owner, cricket fanatic and financial adviser, David Sharpe has many facets. One of his biggest legacies, as he steps down as chair of the Financial Advice Association Australia, is leaving the profession stronger than he found it.
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