HeirWealth launches AI integration

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HeirWealth launches AI integrationBY VINNY VUCAGO | FRIDAY, 10 JUL 2026 12:11PM
HeirWealth has launched a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server allowing financial advisers, accountants and family offices to query consolidated client wealth data through artificial intelligence assistants such as ChatGPT and Claude.
Read more: HeirWealth Atlas, Ray Tubman
Editor's Choice
Netwealth reports record $36bn FUM in Q1|
Netwealth observed record growth over the first quarter of the financial year, with both funds under administration and funds under management increasing by $3.4 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively.
First Sentier lists active ETF|
First Sentier has made the First Sentier Global Listed Infrastructure Fund (Hedged) Active ETF available to Australian advisers and investors.
Janus Henderson launches global equities active ETF|
Janus Henderson Investors has launched a global equities strategy designed to combine a broad market exposure with research-driven stock selection.
SILC partners with Totality to give clients brokage access|
Wholesale trustee The SILC Group (SILC) has partnered with brokerage firm Totality to provide its equity fund manager clients with access to institutional-grade prime brokerage services.
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David Sharpe
CHAIRMAN
FINANCIAL ADVICE ASSOCIATION AUSTRALIA
FINANCIAL ADVICE ASSOCIATION AUSTRALIA
A family man, business owner, cricket fanatic and financial adviser, David Sharpe has many facets. One of his biggest legacies, as he steps down as chair of the Financial Advice Association Australia, is leaving the profession stronger than he found it.