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Insurance

Final report into Life Code makes 85 recommendations

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 JUL 2026   12:28PM
The final report of an independent review of the Life Insurance Code of Practice has been finalised, proposing some 85 recommendations across aspects of mental health, customer vulnerability, claims handling, and sales practices.

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Read more: CALILife Insurance Code of PracticePeter KellChristine CupittCouncil of Australian Life InsurersDisability Discrimination Act 1992Life Code Compliance Committee
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