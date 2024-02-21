New life insurance regulations rolled out

Assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones has issued life insurance regulations that aim to modernise the legislative framework.

The Life Insurance Regulations 2024 establishes a threshold for annuities, dictating that the term of a policy must exceed 10 years to qualify as a life policy.

The Regulations also streamline the process for foreign life insurance companies to operate Australian branches and simplify the administrative requirements for life insurance companies seeking court approvals for mergers and transfers.

Additionally, the Regulations impose a cap on the interest rates applied to overdue premiums.

The Regulations aim to remake and improve the Life Insurance Regulations 1995 before they sunset, removing redundant provisions and making drafting improvements.

The Legislation Act 2003 governs the sunset of legislative instruments, but the sunsetting date for the 1995 Regulations was deferred to October 2024 to allow for a comprehensive review.

An exposure draft of the Regulations was released for public consultation, and after considering feedback, the Regulations have been implemented. The Regulations commence on 1 March 2024.