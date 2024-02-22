Proposed super tax requires perspective: Expert

Members must look beyond the "doom and gloom" of the superannuation tax leaping from 15% to 30% and not be scared off from using SMSFs as an alternative retirement savings vehicle, according to an expert.

Presenting at the SMSF Association National Conference, Heffron Consulting managing director Meg Heffron called on SMSF professionals to put some perspective around the proposed new tax and anticipate some critical questions they will be fielding from clients.

When it comes to income earned in super, Heffron said "we are still better [off] in super even with Division 296."

But in terms of capital growth, what members will "hate about Div 296" is the taxation of unrealised gains. If an asset is increasing in value, Division 296 will bring forward the taxation point.

"All of the [asset's] growth is eventually going to get taxed when you sell the asset, but Div 296 is making you pay tax on that growth as it as it happens, and not giving you a discount. So that's definitely bad. But at the time of sale, it's profoundly better to make a realised capital gain in super," she said.

Another issue SMSFs must bear in mind is that Division 296 targets future gains from 30 June 2025.

"The gains we're making now are never captured by Div 296 as long as we get valuations right at 30 June 2025," she said.

Division 296, she emphasised, will make members pay tax on the gains built up is when selling the asset.

Half of the 5000 SMSFs attached to 8000 members in Heffron's client base are below 65 years old and have not reached the $3 million mark and some many never do so.

Younger members from 40- to 60-years-old who are likely to hit $3 million currently wonder if they should keep putting money into super.

"If they do [get to $3 million] and they've done it by making lots of extra concessional contributions or non-concessional contributions, might they regret that later because Division 296 Tax makes that so wildly attractive?" she asked.

While not all SMSFs will necessarily save $3 million or more, they are nonetheless aspiring to maximise their retirement savings, Heffron said.

For that group, $3 million feels like a lot of money right now, but this is an unindexed cap and this cohort has decades of working and saving left, she pointed out.

A 35-year-old today, for example, is dealing in a different world of contribution caps to a 65-year-old as contribution caps are much lower and there are now limits on non-concessional contributions.

While it is assumed that $3 million will never be indexed, Heffron strikes this as unlikely.

"[Even] quite modest changes [and] modest indexation actually makes a profound difference to someone in this position, given how constrained younger people are from putting money into super these days," she said.