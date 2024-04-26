Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Sequoia chief's job at stake in upcoming EGM

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 26 APR 2024   12:16PM

Sequoia Financial Group will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in June that will consider a resolution to remove chief executive and managing director Garry Crole.

Sequoia was earlier this month informed by a group of shareholders, that collectively hold at least 5% of the voting shares, of their plan to propose resolutions at a general meeting to remove Crole and non-executive director Kevin Pattison as directors, replacing them with head of professional services Brent Jones, and former Xplore Wealth chair Peter Brook.

"The objective of this process is to focus on streamlining the current business with a focus on reviewing each of the current businesses units and strategically assessing those that are losing money or not garneting a sufficient return on the funds employed," the disgruntled shareholders said.

"We believe that the end goal will be to have a more focused and profitable business with a narrower focus, resulting in better outcomes for planners and their clients, translating into better returns for shareholders.

Sponsored by Macquarie
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

"We believe there are significant opportunities at present in the market and that Sequoia can further grow and participate in strategic opportunities with a narrower and more focused business."

Crole responded on Wednesday, stating that he expects that if the proposed resolutions are approved, the shareholders who proposed them will attempt to influence the board to remove him from his position without paying a control premium.

He pointed out that these shareholders and their associates hold only about 10% of Sequoia's shares yet have nominated to appoint 50% of the board's directors.

He noted how one of the investors pushing for the proposed changes only became a shareholder in February, so the decision to take such a drastic step to remove a managing director seemed unusual.

Crole added that the shareholders request was accompanied by a document that outlined at best vague intentions for the changes they want to make if the resolutions are approved.

Nevertheless, Crole said he was "obviously disappointed" to have to defend his position and acknowledged that there have been some suggestions that there are flaws in parts of his leadership style.

"My openness and support of those loyal people around me has been criticised, however I will let my results speak for themselves. I remain as passionate about Sequoia and our team as I always have," he said.

"Looking ahead, I have agreed to a new two-year contract with the board, during which time I will look to groom and mentor a suitable replacement for the business, who will continue to drive our excellent group performance.

"... I will use this [shareholder challenge] as a positive catalyst to sharpen my resolve."

Read more: Garry CroleSequoia Financial GroupBrent JonesKevin PattisonPeter BrookXplore Wealth
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Sequoia chair steps down
HUB24 hits $100bn milestone
Morrison divestment lifts Sequoia profits
Centric hires chief client officer
Sequoia strikes deal to acquire Clique Paraplanning
Diverger shareholders welcome Count takeover
ASIC permanently bans adviser who stole client funds
BNP Paribas reappointed as custodian for wealth platform
Sequoia liquidates Libertas Financial Planning
Sequoia hires chief operating officer

Editor's Choice

Platinum announces strategic review

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:57AM
Platinum said following the review Platinum Capital and Platinum Asia Investments may be wound up.

Sequoia chief's job at stake in upcoming EGM

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:16PM
Sequoia Financial Group will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in June that will consider a resolution to remove chief executive and managing director Garry Crole.

Scott Farquhar steps down from Atlassian

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:02PM
After more than two decades at the helm, Scott Farquhar will step down as co-chief executive of Atlassian.

Goldman Sachs ditches robo-adviser Marcus Invest

KARREN VERGARA  |   11:57AM
The investment bank is offloading Marcus Invest to Betterment just three years after announcing it will launch the digital adviser.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach