Mercer rolls out new corporate super plan

Mercer Super has launched a new corporate superannuation plan for employers of all sizes called Mercer Business Super.

Mercer Super chief executive Tim Barber told Financial Standard that historically, Mercer Super Trust's "bread and butter" has been serving large corporates with sometimes complex, bespoke needs; however, tailoring solutions for smaller organisations was previously cost-prohibitive.

This might've been inconsequential had it not been for the merger between Mercer Super and BT Super last year.

While both funds had similar assets under management when they merged, the composition of their clients was markedly different - BT Super had about 16,000 corporate clients, mostly small and medium-sized enterprises, while Mercer Super Trust had only 300 larger, corporate clients.

"We built this [Mercer Business Super] initially as a place to properly house the incoming corporate clients coming to us as part of the BT Super merger to Mercer Super, effective April last year, but we've built it in a way that we can onboard new clients in new segments of the market," Barber said.

The pipeline for new business is as "big as the market" and he expects to add hundreds of new clients in the near term from a pool that includes 2.5 million micro businesses with one to 20 employees, and 65,000 SMEs with 20 to 200 employees in Australia.

"There are more than 2.5 million businesses in Australia grappling with increasing superannuation-related compliance requirements. Having delivered corporate super solutions to employers for almost 30 years, we have the experience to make super simple for organisations of all sizes from micro businesses and SMEs to large companies, with or without bespoke requirements," he said.

Mercer Business Super has been designed to be simple and easy to implement, he said. It provides flexible insurance options, including five types of death and total and permanent disablement coverage, as well as salary continuance insurance. It also offers various investment options, like Mercer SmartPath, which has delivered an average annual return of 7.4% over the past decade.

It can accommodate accumulation plans and allows for employer-subsidised administration fees and insurance premiums as an employee benefit. Moreover, it can accept Superannuation Guarantee contributions within five to 15 business days of completing an application, depending on the employer's size.

However, stapling rules introduced as part of the Your Future, Your Super reforms in November 2021 would ostensibly put a dampener on Mercer's ability to attract new members to its new corporate plan, particularly as many individuals are likely to stay with their existing funds when changing jobs.

"We find that even with the new regulation in more recent years around, stapling, etc., that, probably on the back of their employer organisation being one of the most trusted brands consumers have, employees actually often look to employers to provide options around things like their superannuation, and we find that companies like to be able to offer that sort of thing as part of their benefits package," Barber said.