Treasury shakes up foreign investing framework

Treasury is promising to make Australia a better investment hub for foreigners as it lays out comprehensive reforms to make the system "stronger, more streamlined, and more transparent".

Treasurer Jim Chalmers today released an updated foreign investment policy document to make the nation a more attractive place to invest, and at the same time boost economic prosperity and productivity.

The government will implement a more robust and efficient framework to scrutinise complicated or higher-risk proposals and dedicate more resources to screen them. These include investments in critical infrastructure and minerals, technology, and especially those that involve sensitive data sets and investment near defence sites.

Chalmers will bolster compliance personnel to make this happen, including increasing the frequency of on-site visits.

"This team will also support the use of my call-in power to review investments that come to pose a national security concern in time," he said.

Foreign investors are being warned that they will pay their fair share of tax. This means the government releasing updated guidance about tax arrangements that will attract greater scrutiny particularly for those that are overly complex.

Conversely, investments in non-sensitive sectors will be streamlined and approved faster for investors with a good compliance record. Treasury will assess the investor, the target of their investment, and the structure of the transaction.

Low-risk applications will undergo shortened consultation timeframes, while repeat investors will endure less paperwork if ownership information has not changed since their previous foreign investment application.

Treasury aims to process 50% of cases within the initial statutory timeframe of 30 days from 1 January 2025.

Chalmers wants to incentivise early applications and more participation by providing a fee refund for foreign investment applications that were unsuccessful in a competitive bid process.

Additionally, the government will release draft regulations to exempt inter-funding transactions from foreign investment approval processes, to make it easier for institutional investors to manage their portfolios. It will also try to attract investors specifically to build-to-rent projects.

Treasury will also publish more detail and public guidance on its approach to foreign investment and tax integrity over the coming months.

The fast-track process will take effect as soon as July 1. Treasury will also publish more detail and guidance on the tax aspects over the coming months.

"Australia is an attractive destination for foreign investment, with investment flows into our country consistently outpacing the OECD average since 2006. Direct and portfolio foreign investment in our economy grew to be worth about $3.5 trillion in 2023," Chalmers said.

"To make our economy even more prosperous and productive, to safeguard our national security and to make the most of the defining decade ahead, we need to get our investment settings right."