Advisers urged to capitalise on HNW interest in alternatives

High-net-worth (HNW) investors are the largest market for alternative assets, drawn by the potential for diversified risk-adjusted returns and superior yields in an environment where traditional investments may underperform, according to a report by Praemium and CoreData.

As the range of investment opportunities in alternatives assets continues to grow, the asset class is poised to capture even greater interest from a broader segment of affluent investors.

But the report said alternatives are more than just an investment strategy. With the right due diligence, the incorporation of this asset class can strengthen the collaborative partnerships between advisers and HNW individuals, it said.

"HNW individuals who incorporate alternative investments into their portfolios tend to exhibit greater engagement, are significantly more connected with their advisers, and have a penchant for seeking out new investment opportunities," the report said.

The report found that over half (56%) of HNW investors with alternative investments maintain ongoing relationships with their advisers, compared to 36% of those not investing in alternatives.

Additionally, 62% of HNW investors in alternatives report that they are "highly engaged" with their investment activities, significantly more than those confined to traditional asset classes.

The report said heightened engagement stems from the intrinsic characteristic of alternative investments encompassing a broader spectrum of opportunities with unique risk-return profiles that can serve as an effective diversifier against market volatility.

It also said delving into alternative investments necessitates a deeper understanding of market dynamics, asset classes, and complex investment strategies.

"HNW individuals who explore these avenues typically exhibit a better grasp of investment concepts," the report said.

"Being more knowledgeable enables HNW alternative investors to not only make informed decisions and actively participate in shaping their investment strategies but fosters a sense of empowerment and satisfaction among investors, leading to a more collaborative relationship with their wealth adviser."

While a significant portion of HNW advisers (62%) recommend alternative investments to their clients, they're exercising discernment in selecting "suitable candidates" for such strategies.

One in four advisers cited clients' personal interest in this asset class as the reason for their recommendation. This aligned with the experiences of HNW investors with alternative investments, as only 20% reported that these opportunities were first suggested by their financial advisers.

But interestingly, 64% of investors sought out their own methods for investing in alternatives.

"Whilst ensuring that any investment is appropriate, the research underscores the importance of starting the alternatives conversation with clients or risk the client seeking out their own investment opportunities which they may or may not discuss with you," the report said.

"Importantly, it also offers the opportunity to provide education and support on a topic that is becoming increasingly of interest to HNW investors and one where they may benefit from professional guidance."

The report subsequently said there is a compelling opportunity for financial advisers to refine their services and develop bespoke investment strategies that incorporate alternative assets to capture a highly engaged and enthusiastic investor segment.

However, Praemium chief strategy officer Dennis Orrock said advisers have identified liquidity and transparency as major obstacles to investing in alternative assets.

"A key contributor to successfully implementing alternatives into portfolios and overcoming these hurdles is leveraging a platform partner equipped with the capabilities to facilitate seamless trade execution and deliver transparent reporting on complex assets," he said.