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Investment

Investors Mutual founders launch new venture

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 2 JUL 2026   11:36AM
The former investment director and founder of Investors Mutual Anton Tagliaferro is launching a new fund management business, focussing on small caps, with a new fund already made available for investors.

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Read more: Investors MutualAnton TagliaferroCompanies FundFundamental Investment ManagementSimon Conn
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