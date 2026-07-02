Investors Mutual founders launch new venture

Ellerston to shutter another Morphic fund ELIZA BAVIN | Ellerston Capital will close the Morphic Ethical Equities Fund, terminating the last remaining Morphic Asset Management fund under its umbrella.

Channel Capital awarded mandate ELIZA BAVIN | Channel Capital has been awarded a mandate to act as responsible entity for an Australian property fund.

Bravura adds to C-suite MATTHEW WAI | Bravura Solutions is continuing its hiring spree, adding a new member to the C-suite after appointing two Asia Pacific directors in September.