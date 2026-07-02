Perpetual rejects $2.5bn takeover offer

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Perpetual rejects $2.5bn takeover offerBY ELIZA BAVIN | THURSDAY, 2 JUL 2026 11:50AM
The financial services firm has rejected a $21.64 per share bid from a Swedish private equity firm.
Read more: Perpetual, EQT, Cameron Curko, Pitcher Partners
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