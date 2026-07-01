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Investment

Esencia seals third merger

BY VINNY VUCAGO  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 JUL 2026   12:12PM
Esencia Wealth has continued its national expansion strategy, merging with New South Wales-based Cove Financial Group in a deal that brings around 650 clients and four financial advisers into the business.

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Read more: Esencia WealthCove Financial GroupMichael EdwardsMatthew FenningDebbie WarrinerCove Financials
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Super fund-backed Atmos raises near $3bn

MATTHEW WAI  |   10:52AM
Atmos Renewables, an Australian subsidiary of Igneo Infrastructure Partners and is co-invested by local super funds like Cbus, MLC and AMP Super, has raised a combined $2.9 billion for two energy projects that account for almost one gigawatt of renewable capacity.

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