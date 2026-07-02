Centrepoint completes $3m client book acquisition

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Centrepoint completes $3m client book acquisitionBY VINNY VUCAGO | THURSDAY, 2 JUL 2026 11:37AM
Centrepoint Alliance has completed the acquisition of the client books and employed advisers from Cairns Wealth and Pinnacle Wealth further expanding its salaried financial advice business.
Read more: FAM, Centrepoint Alliance, Cairns Wealth, Pinnacle Wealth, Astute
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