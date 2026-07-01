Five V Capital welcomes new C-suite appointment

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Five V Capital welcomes new C-suite appointmentBY MATTHEW WAI | WEDNESDAY, 1 JUL 2026 11:27AM
The Sydney-based boutique investment manager focussing on venture capital and private equity has welcomed a new member to its executive line up.
Read more: Five V Capital, 3i Group, Adrian Mackenzie, Genesis Investment Management, Giulia McFarlane, IBM, Karen Bell, Larissa Reyes, LVP, Microsoft, Permira, Vitruvian Partners
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