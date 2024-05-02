Newspaper icon
OpenMarkets brings on corporate advisory firm

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 2 MAY 2024   12:47PM

The fintech signed a strategic agreement that will see boutique advisory firm Rawson Lewis join its ranks.

Rawson Lewis specialises in advising and structuring public capital markets transactions, including IPOs rights issues and placements, as well as private capital raisings. It also advises on mergers and acquisitions, schemes of arrangements, and management buyouts.

Under the agreement, Rawson Lewis will operate as a Corporate Authorised Representative of Openmarkets.

OpenMarkets chief executive Dan Jowett said the company is looking to capitalise on onshore and offshore equity capital markets opportunities.

"This strategic agreement brings many benefits, including the opportunity to offer clients of both firms an expanded set of capabilities and the potential for Openmarkets Group to work with Rawson Lewis for equity capital market transactions," he said.

"We're delighted to welcome Rawson Lewis to the group."

