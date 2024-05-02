OpenMarkets brings on corporate advisory firm

OpenMarkets brings on corporate advisory firmBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | THURSDAY, 2 MAY 2024 12:47PM
Read more: Rawson Lewis, Openmarkets, Dan Jowett
The fintech signed a strategic agreement that will see boutique advisory firm Rawson Lewis join its ranks.
Rawson Lewis specialises in advising and structuring public capital markets transactions, including IPOs rights issues and placements, as well as private capital raisings. It also advises on mergers and acquisitions, schemes of arrangements, and management buyouts.
Under the agreement, Rawson Lewis will operate as a Corporate Authorised Representative of Openmarkets.
OpenMarkets chief executive Dan Jowett said the company is looking to capitalise on onshore and offshore equity capital markets opportunities.
"This strategic agreement brings many benefits, including the opportunity to offer clients of both firms an expanded set of capabilities and the potential for Openmarkets Group to work with Rawson Lewis for equity capital market transactions," he said.
"We're delighted to welcome Rawson Lewis to the group."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Mercer rolls out new corporate super plan|
Australian Retirement Trust applies new investment exclusion|
Insignia FUM grows by $11bn, completes platform migration|
Former Diverger managing director joins VBP|
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Robert De Dominicis
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED