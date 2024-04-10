Newspaper icon
GBST develops private equity platform

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 APR 2024   12:43PM

Wealth management software business GBST has collaborated with Luna Partners to create a technology platform that connects investors and managers to the wholesale private equity market.

The cloud-based SaaS platform will open investment opportunities to individual investors in Australia and New Zealand that were previously only available to institutional investors.

It encompasses a website, online investor, and administration portal to accommodate Luna Partner's "growth and expansion" ambitions.

GBST chief executive Rob DeDominicis said the firm has delivered a complete technology solution to Luna Partners.

"We enabled a rapid market entry which was one of Luna Partners' main goals," he said.

"It's the combination of our teams' financial services and digital expertise that enables this kind of incredible innovation."

Luna Partners co-founder Edward Caser said GBST's technology expertise made it the perfect partner to help realise its vision of bringing a ground-breaking Australian private equity solution to market.

"As a private equity firm, we knew only too well that the opportunities in Australia for investors to gain access to private markets was limited," Caser said.

"We've seen Australian private equity firms turning to offshore institutions and domestic private wealth platforms as superannuation funds retreat from the middle market.

"But we've now changed all that."

