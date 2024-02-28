Major decline in group insurance coverage: ASFA

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) has reported a sharp decline in group insurance coverage, pointing the finger at recent reforms.

ASFA research indicates that the implementation of the Protecting Your Super (PYS) and Putting Members Interests First (PMIF) policies have contributed to a substantial reduction in superannuation insurance coverage for death benefits; a 36% reduction from June 2018 to June 2023. A comparable decline was observed in the coverage for Total and Permanent Disability (TPD).

The previous government's PYS measures, effective from 1 July 2019, aimed to safeguard Australians' superannuation from being eroded by unnecessary fees and insurance costs. It introduced fee adjustments, moved inactive accounts with low balances to the Australian Taxation Office, and required the cancellation of insurance on inactive accounts not receiving contributions for 16 months.

Following this, the Treasury Laws Amendment (Putting Members' Interests First) Act 2019 (PMIF) further mandated that Registered Superannuation Entity (RSE) licensees cannot offer insurance on an opt-out basis to members with account balances under $6000 or to new members under 25 years old.

ASFA's findings suggested that while overall premium payments decreased, the reduction in coverage resulted in a significant loss of benefits for some individuals and their beneficiaries.

Specifically, in 2022-23, approximately 5000 beneficiaries did not receive death benefits, totaling a loss of $665 million, due to the legislative changes.

Moreover, without the PYS and PMIF reforms, an estimated additional 11,000 individuals would have received TPD benefits amounting to around $1.5 billion annually.

"Group life insurance plays a critical role in the superannuation system, providing affordable and cost-effective cover that delivers real benefits for those whose working life is cut short by accident or illness and their families," said ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty.

"Legislative constraints introduced in 2019 have created a situation where many Australians, including young people, are now without insurance cover, with the near complete lack of default TPD cover for those aged under 25 a concerning issue that may have broader ramifications for the welfare system."