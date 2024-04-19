Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Court approves $16m DASS settlement

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 19 APR 2024   12:35PM

The Federal Court has approved the settlement reached in the $16 million class action brought against Dixon Advisory & Superannuation Services (DASS) following a two-week delay.

Justice Thawley sought to gather more information for the victims in delaying the approval.

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) confirmed to Justice Thawley that the settlement does not prevent victims taking part in the class action in applying to the complaints authority seeking further redress under the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR).

Following further correspondence required by the judge, it was found that "each relevant complaint will be assessed by AFCA in accordance with the rules governing the scheme it administers, and in light of its specific circumstances," court documents show.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

"The Court has received evidence indicating that some persons who were formerly group members have 'opted out' of the class action because they were concerned that the proposed settlement might prevent them from being able to claim compensation under the scheme administered by AFCA," Justice Thawley said.

"Now that AFCA has clarified its interpretation of the rules governing the scheme it administers, persons who opted out because of those concerns may wish to 'withdraw' their decisions to opt out, and ask to be re-admitted as Group Members and be able to claim some compensation under the class action settlement, while separately making claims to AFCA."

Parent company of the now-defunct DASS, E&P Financial Group, did not admit any liability, which alleged that financial advisers, when they were operating under DASS, gave bad advice that did not consider clients' particular needs or entire financial circumstances.

Former E&P chief executive Alan Dixon and former director Christopher Brown were also named in the lawsuit led by Shine Lawyers.

Shine Lawyers is set to receive some $3.26 million out of the $16 million.

"The representative proceeding filed by Piper Alderman in the Federal Court of Australia in November 2021 will also be dismissed against E&P and Mr Alan Dixon, and permanently stayed against DASS (subject to any appeal)," E&P said.

E&P has provisioned $4 million for the liability, with the balance covered by insurance proceeds.

Read more: DASSAFCAFederal CourtJustice ThawleyDixon AdvisoryAlan DixonShine LawyersSuperannuation ServicesE&P Financial GroupAustralian Financial Complaints AuthorityChristopher BrownCompensation Scheme of Last ResortPiper Alderman
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Court delays DASS class action settlement approval
Super funds' IDR process weak, inadequate: AFCA
CSLR kicks off, 2k await compensation
AFCA flags legal uncertainty on SMSF wholesale test
Blockchain mining companies sued by ASIC
ASIC challenges court ruling in Finder Wallet crypto case
'Licensee for hire' fined $1.25m by court
Court approves wind up of Prospero Markets
ASIC wins greenwashing case against Vanguard
Inaugural CSLR levy slugs advisers $18.5m

Editor's Choice

T. Rowe Price appoints local operations chief

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:31PM
T. Rowe Price, the global asset manager with over US$1.3 trillion in assets under management, has appointed a regional operating chief who will relocate to Sydney from the London office.

Vanguard backs current performance test

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:38PM
Vanguard has endorsed the current performance test methodology in a submission to Treasury, championing its effectiveness in eliminating underperforming investment options and improving member outcomes.

Sequoia chair steps down

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
The chair of Sequoia Financial Group, John Larsen, has resigned from the position and his replacement has been appointed.

Court approves $16m DASS settlement

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
The Federal Court has approved the settlement reached in the $16 million class action brought against Dixon Advisory & Superannuation Services (DASS) following a two-week delay.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach