Mega super fund opens first international office

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 APR 2024   12:34PM

ART chief executive officer Ian Patrick said the move demonstrates the scale of investments now being undertaken since the fund's merger more than two years ago.

"ART partners with world-class external managers and this is the next logical step for us to expand our investment capability," Patrick said.

"The team in Australian Retirement Trust's UK office will work with external investment managers to source new investment opportunities for our more than 2.3 million members.

"Having an office in close proximity to our external investment managers will help us secure even more compelling investment opportunities for our members."

ART head of global real asset Michael Weaver said the fund's team had already met with the David Cameron, secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs on his visit to Australia last month to discuss local investment opportunities.

ART already has over 40% of its assets outside of Australia and more than $25 billion invested in the UK and Europe.

"As a profit-for-members fund, delivering strong long-term performance for our members is critical for ART. We look forward to capitalising on suitable infrastructure and real estate investments in the UK and Europe that our members will benefit from into retirement," Weaver said.

