Adviser fakes exam certificate, cops ASIC ban

Adviser fakes exam certificate, cops ASIC banBY KARREN VERGARA | FRIDAY, 26 APR 2024 12:25PM
Read more: ASIC, NAB, Adele Baaini, AAN Wealth Management, Affinia Financial Services, AMP Financial Planning
ASIC has slapped a permanent ban on a financial adviser who doctored her exam certificate and continued to provide advice without the proper qualifications.
Adele Baaini, while working as a representative for licensee AAN Wealth Management, has been banned from entering financial services.
ASIC's investigation found that she rendered personal advice to 121 clients in circumstances where she knew that she did not meet the prescribed education and training standard.
Baaini worked at AMP Financial Planning between July 2011 and January 2012. She then went on to work at Affinia Financial Services for about three years and jumped to NAB as senior financial adviser for over a year.
Between June 2017 and June 2023, she was employed at NAB as a business development manager, according to her LinkedIn profile.
ASIC said Baaini engaged in "dishonest conduct and failed to act with integrity and sound judgment" and was "not a fit and proper person" with respect to working as an adviser.
ASIC also found that she was not adequately trained or competent to provide financial services and is likely to contravene credit legislation and financial services legislation.
The permanent ban also includes preventing Baiini controlling any entity that carries a financial services business, performing a function involved in the carrying on of a financial business or engaging in credit activities.
Baaini has the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal to review ASIC's decision.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Platinum announces strategic review|
Sequoia chief's job at stake in upcoming EGM|
Scott Farquhar steps down from Atlassian|
Goldman Sachs ditches robo-adviser Marcus Invest|
|Sponsored by
Where do advisers invest their time?
The stage 3 tax cuts have sparked discussions on bracket creep. Implementing a tax-effective investment strategy is crucial now more than ever.
|Sponsored by
Quality and Yield. A Powerful combination.
With central bank rates seemingly peaked, investors are not awaiting yield increases. We're bucking the trend with investment rates at decadal highs
|Sponsored by
Why it could be a good time to be a growth contrarian
Growth-style companies are in vogue, but you may need to think outside the box to ensure you don't overpay.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Fiona Mann
BRIGHTER SUPER