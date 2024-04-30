Aussies underestimate life insurance's importance: Investment Trends

There is a gap in perception among Australians of life insurance as a crucial component of financial stability, according to an Investment Trends Consumer Insurance Needs report.

The report said out of the 20 million adult Australians, 6.7 million have some form of life insurance. However, despite this "significant uptake," people tend to consider life insurance as a secondary measure of financial security compared to saving and investing habits.

"Even with 34% of the adult population holding life insurance, it's often seen as less integral than other financial tools. This underscores the need for the industry to bolster the perceived value of life insurance in one's financial portfolio," Investment Trends head of research Irene Guiamatsia said.

The report also revealed that a robust brand reputation is the foremost consideration for consumers when selecting a life insurance provider, ahead of advisory services and premium costs. Notably, 20% of policyholders intending to switch providers seek assistance with policy cancellation.

"In a market where 800,000 Australians are interested in Total Permanent Disability (TPD) insurance, and 1.8 million are considering Income Protection insurance, the impact of a trusted brand cannot be understated," Guiamatsia said.

Regarding client satisfaction and client engagement, Zurich leads with the highest client NPS, while NRMA boasts the greatest client satisfaction for life coverage outside superannuation.

"The satisfaction ratings, with Zurich leading on client NPS and NRMA outperforming in life coverage satisfaction outside super, reveal a significant opportunity for life insurers to amplify their digital presence and user experience. Insurers are encouraged to heed these insights and align their digital strategies to meet the evolving preferences of consumers," Guiamatsia said.

The report also highlighted that life insurance claims processing takes an average of 7.3 days within super and 5.1 days outside of it, while death benefit claims average around 10 days.

Guiamatsia emphasised the need for a more proactive approach saying that policyholders are clear in their desire for "more straightforward and prompt" claims processing.

"A seamless and efficient claims experience is vital for client retention and satisfaction," she said.