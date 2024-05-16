Newspaper icon
Aware Super appoints general manager, strategy and transformation

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 16 MAY 2024   12:35PM

The $175 billion superannuation fund has recruited from Deloitte for the newly created role.

Winnie Huen is joining Aware Super on July 1 as its first general manager, strategy and transformation.

Huen is currently a partner in Deloitte's Data, Analytics, and Solutions Practice, a role she's held for five years. In all, she's been with Deloitte for nine years. She's also held roles with Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, Rabobank and APRA.

At Aware Super, Huen will report to chief operating officer Sally Collins, bringing experience in creating data-led, technology-enabled solutions, and the use of AI and machine learning technology, as the final addition to the redesigned operations leadership team.

"Winnie's leadership of strategic operations and large-scale enterprise-wide programs, along with her experience building business processes and workflows, will be an immediate asset to the Aware Super team," Collins said."Our members rely on us every day to deliver strong long-term returns, competitive fees, and the most seamless experience of interacting with their super on their terms - including access to appropriate financial advice, financial education and the simple help they need to do what they want to do with their super."With Aware Super having now delivered its Catalyst digital transformation, the fund has the technology to continue building an "industry-leading digital super fund of the future," she added.

"Winnie's experience in using data to lead solution design, and her first-hand experience working with AI and machine learning in a financial services environment, will be invaluable in helping us optimise our operations to ensure Aware Super's members enjoy the best possible retirement outcomes of any super fund," Collins said.

Read more: Aware SuperDeloitteWinnie HuenSally CollinsAPRA
