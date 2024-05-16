Newspaper icon
Jinding funds management division spun off

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 16 MAY 2024   12:30PM

The funds management division of Australian property group Jinding has launched as its own entity, Ladon Capital.

The new business, which has offices in Melbourne and Singapore's Marina Bay Financial Centre, is targeting Asia Pacific investors for Australian real estate.

The business has raised more than $340 million in capital for Jinding's residential developments in Australia since being established in 2018.

Launching as an independent alternative funds manager, Ladon Capital will continue to invest in Jinding's $2 billion pipeline, while partnering with other developers to raise capital for their projects.

Ladon Capital general manager Deep Kotak said the business had built a strong foundation in Australia and was establishing a presence in Singapore, which is a hub for investment capital.

The strategy will expand its investor base, including high-net worth individuals, family offices and institutional investors across the Asia Pacific region, who have a strong interest in Australian real estate.

"We see significant opportunity to grow the business by diversifying our investments across various development projects and real estate sub-sectors," Kotak said.

"Given continued record migration, our investment strategy remains unchanged, which is to fund high-quality residential developments to meet the soaring demand for housing in Australia.

"This strategy has proved to be very attractive for our existing clients and we want to provide Asia Pacific investors with access to these opportunities."

Ladon Capital is planning to rapidly expand its team across Melbourne and Singapore over the next 12 months.

Read more: JindingLadon CapitalDeep Kotak
