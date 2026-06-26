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BUSSQ beefs up cyber security oversight

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 26 JUN 2026   12:24PM
The Queensland industry fund has welcomed a cyber security expert to its board of trustees, bolstering its oversight on heightened cyber security risk.

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Read more: Matthew RowanChris TaylorAurizonGeoff Baguley
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Editor's Choice

AMP, CFS and Vision Super get the Epic Retirement Tick

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   12:18PM
Three super funds, AMP Super, CFS FirstChoice and Vision Super, have joined the line-up of funds that have received the Epic Retirement Tick from Chant West and the Epic Retirement Institute.

Another C-suite member leaves Rest

MATTHEW WAI  |   11:38AM
The super fund has seen another C-suite executive depart this week, following the chief financial officer's exit in August.

Brookfield AM managing partner calls time

MATTHEW WAI  |   11:33AM
A Brookfield Asset Management managing partner, who at one point led the Australian private equity business, has wrapped up his 13-year tenure at the firm.

MLC Super cuts admin, investment fees

VINNY VUCAGO  |   12:03PM
MLC Super will cut administration and investment fees for members from October 1, with 511,000 members set to benefit from lower costs across its superannuation options.

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