Operational changes anticipated for Payday Super: Rest

The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Operational changes anticipated for Payday Super: RestBY VINNY VUCAGO | THURSDAY, 25 JUN 2026 12:20PM
Two-thirds of Australian businesses expect Payday Super will require moderate to significant operational changes, despite widespread confidence in their ability to comply with the reforms due to take effect from 1 July 2026.
Read more: Simone Van Veen
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Rachel Alembakis
STEWARDSHIP MANAGER
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UNITING ETHICAL INVESTORS LIMITED
As a highly respected journalist, Rachel Alembakis helped push sustainable investing on the agenda long before it was mainstream. Now, she's stepped into the arena to shape the industry from within. Karren Vergara writes.