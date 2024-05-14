Head of institutional capital departs MA Financial

MA Financial's head of institutional capital is taking on a new role elsewhere.

Mike Pyke has served in the role at MA Financial for more than four years but was with the alternative asset manager for over a decade.

While there, he led the IPO of MA Financial, corporate strategy and investor relations before joining the asset management function to raise institutional capital across its real estate, credit, and private equity strategies.

Pyke is joining JLL, taking on the role of co-head of equity advisory for Australia and New Zealand.

He will work alongside co-head of equity advisory, Australia and New Zealand Luke Prokuda.

"By joining the team, Mike will not only strengthen our strategic capital solutions in the Australian and New Zealand markets but also enhance our existing capabilities of the team," Prokuda said.

JLL said that, since launching the equity advisory function, it has closed over $7 billion in transactions.

"We will continue to invest in our platform to ensure we can provide complete capital solutions to our clients, with the ability to leverage dominant sector experience," JLL's head of capital markets, Australia and New Zealand Luke Billiau said.

In addition to his new role at JLL, Pyke is a non-executive director of the board of the Canadian Australian Chamber of Commerce.

Prior to his executive career, Pyke was the first Canadian national and first former professional rugby union player to join an AFL team. He played 110 games for the Sydney Swans between 2009 and 2015.