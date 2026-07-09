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Technology

SS&C to accept digital cash for tokenised investments

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 9 JUL 2026   11:56AM
SS&C Technologies Holdings is planning to adopt digital cash such as stablecoins and tokenised commercial bank deposits during the transactions of tokenised investments.

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