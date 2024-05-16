Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

CalSTRS appoints chief investment officer

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 16 MAY 2024   12:43PM

The California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) has named a chief investment officer to succeed Christopher Ailman, who announced his retirement in January after a long tenure.

Scott Chan, who's served as deputy chief investment officer since 2018, will take on the role.

Chan's first day in his new position will be July 1; he'll report to the board's investment committee and chief executive Cassandra Lichnock.

The appointment concludes CalSTRS's global search for a successor to Ailman, under whose leadership the pension fund's investment portfolio grew from US$109.6 billion to $317.8 billion.

In his new role, Chan will be responsible for developing and implementing CalSTRS investment policies, strategies, and initiatives; managing the budget; and overseeing all CalSTRS investment portfolios.

A statement from CalSTRS said he'll draw on his decades of "financial expertise" and "institutional investment experience" in directing a growing investments branch of more than 225 staff, continuing to contribute to the CalSTRS executive leadership team.

During his tenure as deputy, Chan has been involved in the development and direction of the "Collaborative Model" investment strategy, which focuses on bringing more assets in-house and leveraging external partnerships to cut costs, manage risks, and increase expected returns. This model has saved CalSTRS more than US$1.6 billion since 2017.

"As deputy chief investment officer, Scott has already brought so much value to CalSTRS. He is helping lead the alignment of our organisational sustainability goals with our sustainable investing and net zero goals. I look forward to his partnership as we continue to fulfill our promise to California's teachers," Lichnock said.

CalSTRS Search Committee chair Harry Keiley said Chan has a combination of institutional investing skills and experience, plus a down-to-earth leadership style.

"He is unquestionably the right person to lead our talented and diverse team..." he said.

Chan said he was honoured to oversee CalSTRS investments and leading the team, noting that securing the retirement of members is personally significant to him as the husband of a California educator, and professionally important as the fund pursues "innovative opportunities" in ever-changing financial markets.

"I am committed to driving excellence in how we invest, including advancing sustainability practices and promoting diversity across CalSTRS, our portfolio companies, partners and the industry," he said.

Before joining CalSTRS, Chan was senior managing director of the University of California, Office of the chief investment officer of the Regents, where he oversaw the US$55 billion global equities portfolio.

While at the university, he sat on the investment committees of the Los Alamos and Livermore National Laboratories defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans. Chan also served as chief investment officer for the Sacramento County Employees' Retirement System and was a partner and portfolio manager for several hedge fund partnerships, where he gained direct investing expertise.

Chan is a board member of the Toigo Foundation, co-chair and board member of the Institutional Investors Roundtable, and serves on the Milken Institute's Executive Counsel for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Asset Management.

Read more: CalSTRSCalifornia State TeachersChristopher AilmanScott ChanCassandra LichnockAsset ManagementEquityHarry KeileyInstitutional Investors RoundtableLivermore National LaboratoriesMilken InstituteSacramento County EmployeesToigo FoundationUniversity of California
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CalSTRS investment chief announces retirement
Perpetual rebuffs Soul Pattinson takeover offer
Scarcity Partners brings private equity investment model to Australia
Lombard Odier breaks into Australia, issues private credit mandate
Industrials company launches asset management arm
Perpetual hires new distribution lead
Gender parity in funds management stalls
More pension funds, insurers impacted by MOVEit mass-hack
Cbus eyes big deals in new investment blueprint
GQG reports strong inflows

Editor's Choice

Value versus growth: Market expectations in 2024

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:48PM
In 2022, concerns about rising interest rates and the Russia-Ukraine war brought fundamentals back into focus, creating numerous opportunities for value investing to generate alpha. Then transitioning to the first half of 2023, that period saw significant performance for growth stocks. What's next?

Aware Super appoints general manager, strategy and transformation

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:35PM
The $175 billion superannuation fund has recruited from Deloitte for the newly created role.

Jinding funds management division spun off

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:30PM
The funds management division of Australian property group Jinding has launched as its own entity.

CFA Society Australia launches

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:29PM
CFA Society Australia has been launched following the amalgamation of three local CFA Societies.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert De Dominicis

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
It was during a family sojourn to the seaside town of Pescara, Italy, Rob DeDominicis first laid eyes on what would become the harbinger of his future. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach