Pollaers to chair AFCA for another three years

John Pollaers will continue as chair of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) for another three years.

Pollaers, who has served as the independent chair of AFCA for the past three years, has been reappointed to the position. This second three-year term will see him in the role until 13 May 2027.

"John's strategic leadership and his commitment to strong governance has shone through over the past three years and we are delighted he will stay on as chair and continue to drive AFCA's vision," the AFCA board said.

The board noted that, under Pollaers' leadership, AFCA has matured into "a world-class ombudsman service" and the board has also experienced transformation with strategic leaders having joined to enhance its engagement with industry and consumers.

Pollaers said he is excited to continue as chair of the authority.

"I look forward to building on the incredible foundation created during the past three years to ensure AFCA delivers on its core services to the Australian community, our members and stakeholders, in particular improving our accessibility to vulnerable consumers," he said.

"AFCA performs a critical function, working with financial firms, consumers and small businesses to resolve financial complaints, and to help firms minimise disputes. Ultimately, this supports confidence in the financial services sector.

"I look forward to continue working alongside a very committed board, with a truly diverse set of skills and experience, as well as our highly regarded chief ombudsman and chief executive David Locke."

Since Pollaers took on the role of chair, AFCA has received more than 270,000 complaints, with over $775 million being paid in compensation to individual consumers and small business owners.

In addition to AFCA, Pollaers serves as chancellor of Swinburne University and is a non-executive director of AGL and GUD Holdings, and chair of the Advisory Board of Ending Loneliness Together. During his executive career, Pollaers served as chief executive of Pacific Brands and chief executive of Foster's.