Lazard enters local ETF industry with infra offering

Lazard Asset Management is now offering ETFs in Australia, kicking off with a global listed infrastructure active ETF.

Commencing trading on Cboe today, the Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Active ETF (GIFL) is a unit class of the $2 billion Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Fund which launched in 2005.

The ETF invests in a portfolio of between 25 and 50 companies from "a select subset of the global infrastructure market that Lazard believes provides higher revenue predictability, profitability, and lower volatility."

According to the Target Market Determination (TMD), it invests only in "listed companies that own physical infrastructure (including concessions or long-term contracts to this effect); have assets predominantly invested in member countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and meet a minimum market capitalisation hurdle at the time of purchase."

As at the end of May, the fund was invested in 27 stocks, primarily in North America and Europe ex UK, with its biggest holdings being diversified utilities and toll roads. Its top five holdings were Ferrovial, Vinci, Exelon, Norfolk Southern, and National Grid.

The TMD says investment in the ETF is suited to those with a very high risk and return profile, seeking capital growth and/or income distribution. It's intended as a minor or satellite allocation over at least five years.

"By investing in the equities of listed infrastructure operators, such as electricity networks, toll roads, and other essential assets and related services, investors can gain exposure to predictable long-term earnings streams," Lazard Asset Management portfolio manager and analyst Warryn Robertson said.

"In our view, not all infrastructure is created equal. Our unique approach focusses on a 'preferred' subset providing an asset class that can deliver clear benefits: diversification, lower volatility, and inflation protection."

​Also commenting, Lazard Asset Management chief executive Paul Cuddy said: "We are pleased to now offer this fund in an ETF structure, so Australian investors can enjoy the simplicity of investing through an exchange."

The listing follows a meeting on May 21 at which investors voted in favour of amending the constitution of the fund to create the quoted class. At the meeting, investors also voted to do the same for the Lazard Global Equity Franchise Fund.

At that time, Lazard said: "In recent times, the number of quoted funds, including ETFs, actively managed ETFs and dual access ETFs have grown in both number and size in Australia, providing various benefits for investors, including flexibility for how investors trade and hold their investments."

"Lazard would like to provide its investors with the ability to take advantage of such benefits and has therefore explored the functionality of ETFs, as a means of creating new distribution channels for the funds."