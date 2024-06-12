Newspaper icon
Performance test covers managed accounts, SMAs: APRA

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 JUN 2024   12:30PM

The prudential regulator is reminding trustees that managed accounts and separately managed accounts (SMAs) are high on its radar when administering the performance test.

APRA reminded trustees that SMAs and other managed accounts can fall into the TDPs bucket based on their product features and how they operate and interact with the requirements of the definition in SIS Regulations 1994 Regulation 9AB.2.

"In practice, this is determined by the ability of the beneficiary to alter the strategic asset allocation of a particular covered asset class," APRA said in response to super funds' most frequently asked questions on Your Future, Your Super.

"Per SIS Regulation 9AB.2(2)(c) of the SIS Regulations, if a beneficiary of the fund cannot require the trustee of the fund to alter an amount attributable to the beneficiary to be invested in a particular covered asset class in an investment option, then that product satisfies the TDP definition."

Conversely, if a beneficiary can require the trustee of the fund to alter the covered class amount of the investment option, then it is not a TDP.

Trustees also asked frequently about which benchmark representative administration fees and expenses (BRAFE) are used for the performance test.

In the 12 months to March 2024, APRA used 0.274% for MySuper products, 0.2604% for non-platform TDPs, and 0.505% for platform TDPs.

APRA uses trustee data as at August 15 each year to make its assessments. It notifies trustees of their product's performance test result prior to publication and publicly releases the results at the end of August.

Last year, 96 products that failed the performance test were TDPs - 75% of which were issued by the same four trustees.

Three quarters of those that failed were issued by AMP, Nulis Nominees, Oasis Funds Management, and OnePath Custodians - Nulis, Oasis and OnePath are all Insignia Financial trustees.

