Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology
Sponsored by
Expand

AMP North launches new tool

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 7 JUN 2024   12:15PM

AMP North has launched a new tool for financial advisers to support client review reports.

The tool, called North Interactive, allows advisers to visualise clients' account and performance information. It provides clear visuals and the capability to integrate data from multiple accounts, which aims to streamline the review process and enhance client discussions.

"The interactive account snapshot provides a high-level client overview including portfolio value, performance, asset allocation and account movements, allowing advisers to drill down into the information they need on-screen and have custom-made readily accessible reports for each client," AMP said.

The new digital reporting suite is compatible with Microsoft 365, enabling advisers to incorporate their branding and personal commentary into client reports, which can be presented online or exported as standalone documents.

"Together with North's newly launched 'Recontribution Wizard', advisers on North can now transfer from super or pension to IDPS and back to super in one workflow for eligible accounts," AMP said.

This tool helps advisers manage recontributions, stay within the platform, avoid buy/sell costs, and enhance their strategic advice for clients.

"Adviser feedback is so critical to the way in which we continue to invest in product enhancements and functionality, which is why we have launched North Interactive, a game-changer in helping more advisers digitally engage with their clients at review time," AMP platforms group executive Edwina Maloney said.

North also announced it expanded its investment menu with the launch of six new managed portfolios.

The new managed portfolio suite is managed by Activam Group, an investment firm that specialises in providing multi-asset portfolio management and investment consulting services to wealth advice practices and superannuation funds.

The new Activam options include Activam Conservative and Income Portfolio, Activam Moderate Portfolio, Activam Index-Focused Balanced Portfolio, Activam Balanced Portfolio, Activam Growth Portfolio, and Activam High Growth Portfolio.

"We are thrilled to be offering access to the Activam Multi-Asset SMA investment portfolios through North. Our investment team takes an active approach to portfolio management, bringing together our extensive experience, knowledge, and best ideas," Activam managing director and founder Robert Talevski said.

"The demand has been fantastic, as we stay committed to delivering exceptional opportunities and outcomes for advisers and their clients, through quality and performance focus."

Read more: ActivamAdviserNorthAMPIncome PortfolioSMAEdwina MaloneyRobert Talevski
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Platform reveals advice firms' top issues
Retiree dilemma: Supporting children or preserving lifestyle?
BT Panorama launches first-of-its-kind private market managed account
AMP launches alternative debt fund
AMP Advice partners with BlackRock and Lonsec
Vanguard backs current performance test
AMP upgrades North investment platform
Investment Trends ranks top five platforms
AMP reports boost in IFA flows, mulls advice unit options
Vale Jason Milosevski

Editor's Choice

NZ Super Fund names acting chief investment officer

ELIZA BAVIN
The acting chief investment officer has worked with the super fund since 2009.

BlackRock to launch new ETF

ELIZA BAVIN
BlackRock Australia announced it will launch a new emerging markets ex China ETF later this month.

Future Fund, QIC finalise new deal

ANDREW MCKEAN
Future Fund and QIC reached a deal for an interest in the EastLink toll road network sold by New Zealand Superannuation Fund and Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, advised by its investment advisor Nuveen Infrastructure.

Count names brand, experiences head

KARREN VERGARA
Count has appointed a new lead for brand and experiences who recently finished up at Rest.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Huljich

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CENTURIA CAPITAL LIMITED
A single decision can change your life, and that's exactly what Centuria Capital joint chief executive Jason Huljich learned when he came to Australia in the 1990s. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach