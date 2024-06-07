AMP North launches new tool

AMP North has launched a new tool for financial advisers to support client review reports.

The tool, called North Interactive, allows advisers to visualise clients' account and performance information. It provides clear visuals and the capability to integrate data from multiple accounts, which aims to streamline the review process and enhance client discussions.

"The interactive account snapshot provides a high-level client overview including portfolio value, performance, asset allocation and account movements, allowing advisers to drill down into the information they need on-screen and have custom-made readily accessible reports for each client," AMP said.

The new digital reporting suite is compatible with Microsoft 365, enabling advisers to incorporate their branding and personal commentary into client reports, which can be presented online or exported as standalone documents.

"Together with North's newly launched 'Recontribution Wizard', advisers on North can now transfer from super or pension to IDPS and back to super in one workflow for eligible accounts," AMP said.

This tool helps advisers manage recontributions, stay within the platform, avoid buy/sell costs, and enhance their strategic advice for clients.

"Adviser feedback is so critical to the way in which we continue to invest in product enhancements and functionality, which is why we have launched North Interactive, a game-changer in helping more advisers digitally engage with their clients at review time," AMP platforms group executive Edwina Maloney said.

North also announced it expanded its investment menu with the launch of six new managed portfolios.

The new managed portfolio suite is managed by Activam Group, an investment firm that specialises in providing multi-asset portfolio management and investment consulting services to wealth advice practices and superannuation funds.

The new Activam options include Activam Conservative and Income Portfolio, Activam Moderate Portfolio, Activam Index-Focused Balanced Portfolio, Activam Balanced Portfolio, Activam Growth Portfolio, and Activam High Growth Portfolio.

"We are thrilled to be offering access to the Activam Multi-Asset SMA investment portfolios through North. Our investment team takes an active approach to portfolio management, bringing together our extensive experience, knowledge, and best ideas," Activam managing director and founder Robert Talevski said.

"The demand has been fantastic, as we stay committed to delivering exceptional opportunities and outcomes for advisers and their clients, through quality and performance focus."