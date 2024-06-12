Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Pengana launches new term account

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 JUN 2024   12:32PM

Pengana Capital Group has introduced an online term account solution underpinned by a diversified portfolio of highly rated global private credit, named TermPlus.

TermPlus aims to deliver reliable income via floating-rate term accounts, with a minimum investment of $2000.

Pengana said it believes TermPlus is poised to attract significant interest from both retail and institutional investors.

TermPlus target rates are calculated as a fixed spread above the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) cash rate. For a one-year term account, that equals RBA cash rate plus 3% net of fees, which currently totals a target rate of 7.35% on a one-year term.

This increases to 8% p.a. for a two-year term (RBA + 3.65%), and 8.5% p.a. for a five-year term (RBA+4.15%).

Investors have the choice to receive monthly income paid directly to their bank account or can elect to reinvest the income for compounding returns.

Pengana managing executive of TermPlus Dean Weinbren said the product would help unlock the world of global private credit to deliver highly attractive target rates.

"TermPlus caters to an extensive list of investor types, including personal accounts, joint accounts, child accounts, SMSFs, companies, and unregulated trusts," Weinbren said.

"Historically, term accounts have been backed by the Australian credit market. TermPlus breaks this mould by tapping into the world of global private credit to deliver its attractive target rates.

"We are excited to take an asset class which is in high demand yet difficult to access and make it available to anyone who is looking to have their savings work for them.

"The TermPlus platform itself is totally unique and offers investors a great range of account features."

Pengana Capital chief executive Russel Pillemer said Pengana's strategic relationship with Mercer allowed the group to provide its investors with unprecedented access to the asset class.

"TermPlus is a long-overdue offering for Australian savers looking for great target rates from their online term accounts," he said.

"With TermPlus, Pengana has successfully innovated to democratise a new category of highly sought after, typically inaccessible, investment opportunities for income investors. This is further delivered through an easy-to-use product supported by a hugely sophisticated engine and technology platform."

TermPlus is the third product to market from the newly formed Pengana Credit division, led by Nehemiah Richardson.

Pengana Credit's first product launch came in October 2023 via a diversified wholesale private credit fund, followed by the successful IPO of the Pengana Global Private Credit Trust, which will list on the ASX in late June 2024 under the ticker PCX.

All three products leverage Pengana's global private credit master trust managed by Pengana in association with Mercer as the investment consultant across the portfolio.

Read more: TermPlusMercerPengana Capital GroupDean WeinbrenPengana Global Private Credit TrustASXNehemiah RichardsonReserve Bank of AustraliaRussel Pillemer
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Retail funds drive down admin fees: KPMG
ASX advances CHESS replacement project
What's keeping the Treasurer up at night?
US looks towards rate cuts, Australia lags behind
Ausbil executive departs after 23 years
BlackRock to launch new ETF
Keybridge Capital cops another loss against WAM
Active Super found guilty of greenwashing
Recession signs: Economic growth has 'ground to a halt'
Inflation debate: Older Australians accused of driving crisis

Editor's Choice

Older clients boost book values

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
A client book full of older clients are fetching a higher premium compared to last year, new advice practice valuations show.

Super Members Council renews calls for anti-hawking extension

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
The Super Members Council (SMC) has revived its predecessor's calls to extend anti-hawking legislation, slamming a sub-set of financial advisers using social media posts and cold calling to drum up business.

ASX advances CHESS replacement project

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
The ASX announced today that the CHESS replacement project has entered the delivery phase.

BlackRock launches new government bond ETF

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:29PM
The 15+ year Australian government bond is part of BlackRock's commitment to expand its iShares product suite.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Ballarat 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Huljich

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CENTURIA CAPITAL LIMITED
A single decision can change your life, and that's exactly what Centuria Capital joint chief executive Jason Huljich learned when he came to Australia in the 1990s. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach