Executive Appointments

Funds SA names interim investment chief

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 JUN 2024   12:34PM

The $43 billion public sector fund manager has appointed Matt Kempton as acting chief investment officer following the departure of Richard Friend last month.

The fund said at this stage, there is no further detail regarding the recruitment process for a permanent chief investment officer.

In the interim chief investment officer role, Kempton will oversee the development and implementation of investment strategy, investment implementation, and management of Funds SA's investment options.

He has more than 15 years of experience at a senior level in superannuation and investment management.

The interim investment chief arrived at Funds SA as director of equities and deputy chief investment officer in 2018.

Before that, he held the role of head of investments at ESSSuper where he was responsible for the development and implementation of the investment strategy for about $7 billion in assets under management.

He also oversaw about $40 billion in defined benefit assets for the State of Victoria.

He has previously worked at Frontier Advisors, ISPT and CBRE.

Back in 2010, Kempton was appointed Frontier Investment Consulting's associate consultant.

At that point, he had worked as a researcher for ISPT, where he was involved in strategy and capital markets research and commercial transactions.

Earlier, Kempton worked as an assistant valuer at CB Richard Ellis and as a project manager at Neometro.

Friend, the former investment chief, joined Funds SA in December 2016 to lead the investment team, coming across from AustralianSuper where he was an investment manager, a role he took on following its merger with AGEST Super.

He previously held senior roles with Warakirri Asset Management and Equip Super.

