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legalsuper appoints HESTA executive as CEO, names new CIO

BY VINNY VUCAGO  |  MONDAY, 20 JUL 2026   12:50PM
legalsuper has appointed a new chief executive and new chief investment officer, hiring from HESTA and Qantas Super.

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Read more: HESTAMySuper BalancedKristen ManderStephan ReillyChris Grohan
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