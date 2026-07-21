HSBC appoints structured finance chief

The 'blind spot' costing advisers nearly $10bn: Research MATTHEW WAI | Research from Elemnta indicates financial advisers do not realise they are expending nearly twice as much effort on non-advised operations, highlighting a perception gap and challenges related to data collection and access, which cost 6000 practices about $9.36 billion in "destroyed enterprise value".

Canadian pension giant takes 20% stake in La Trobe RIDDHIMA TALWANI | Canadian public pension fund OMERS has taken a minority stake of nearly 20% in La Trobe Financial from Brookfield.

ASIC issues another stop order for private credit fund RIDDHIMA TALWANI | ASIC has issued an interim stop order on the Murdoch Clarke Mortgage Fund, issued by Murdoch Clarke Mortgage Management, prohibiting it from offering, issuing, selling or transferring interests in the fund.