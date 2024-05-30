Interest rate relief unlikely 'this side of Christmas'

The higher-than-expected monthly CPI data for April could mean the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hands are tied when it comes to higher-for-longer interest rates.

Annual growth in the non-seasonally adjusted CPI lifted from 3.5% to 3.6% in April, while seasonally adjusted CPI was even higher at 3.8%.

Betashares chief economist David Bassanese said with consumer spending already weak, lingering inflationary pressures in Australia appear to largely reflect cost-push factors in areas like housing, insurance and energy which "interest rates can't really contain".

"For the RBA, however, the concern will be that the longer inflation stays uncomfortably high - for whatever reason - the greater the risk of it becoming entrenched through an increase in inflation expectations and a self-defeating wage-price spiral," Bassanese said.

"Indeed, although consumer spending by domestic residents is weak, the RBA has noted the overall economy is still operating at a high level of capacity - due to the surge in immigration and the public infrastructure investment boom."

Bassanese said the upshot of the inflation read is that interest rates are likely to remain at current restrictive levels for an extended period with "little relief likely this side of Christmas".

"There's a simmering risk that the RBA may feel obligated to raise rates further to reduce inflation in those demand-sensitive areas it can influence (such as discretionary consumer goods and services) to offset the inflationary pressures in non-interest rate sensitive areas," he said.

"While my base case remains that the next move in official interest rates is likely down - I now anticipate only one rate cut this year (not two) with this cut not taking place until December.

"What's more there's at least a 30-40% chance that the RBA could raise rates in coming months if the disinflationary process fails to resume anytime soon."

In fact, higher-for-longer interest rates are likely to remain all major central banks' main strategy for the rest of this year, according to deVere group chief executive Nigel Green said.

"We believe that the base case for central banks' main strategy for the rest of 2024 will be to stick with 'higher-for-longer' rates, unless the global economy experiences a significant downturn," Green said.

"This stance is driven by the need to curb sticky inflationary pressures, making rate cuts a harder decision for the foreseeable future."

Green said Australia presents a unique case where inflationary pressures have unexpectedly accelerated.

"The monthly CPI for April showed an uptick when a slowdown was anticipated, marking the second consecutive month of higher-than-expected inflation. This development complicates the RBA's policy decisions."

Green said investors need to adapt their portfolios accordingly, focusing on asset classes and sectors that can thrive in a higher-rate environment while managing risk effectively.

"As ever, diversification is the investors' best tool to position themselves to mitigate risk and seize opportunities," Green said.

"If things remain on the current trajectory, we expect global policy to remain 'higher-for-longer' for the rest of the year."