AUSIEX launches cash account for advisers

L1 Group sells Platinum's responsible entity to Equity Trustees RIDDHIMA TALWANI | L1 Group has offloaded Platinum Investment Management Limited (PIML) to Equity Trustees (EQT), handing over the responsible entity (RE) role for the Platinum funds while keeping investment management in-house.

LGT poaches Koda Capital's top-rated adviser RIDDHIMA TALWANI | LGT Wealth Management has poached Koda Capital's 2025 top-rated adviser and partner Frank Macindoe.

CareSuper rejigs beneficiary nominations, investment options KARREN VERGARA | CareSuper has introduced several changes to its investment options and beneficiary nominations.