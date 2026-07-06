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Financial Planning

June adviser exam registers 72% pass rate

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 6 JUL 2026   12:35PM
ASIC reported a 71.7% pass rate in the latest round of financial adviser exam results.

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