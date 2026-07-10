ASIC cancels Trive Financial's AFSL as review into CFDs continues

Netwealth reports record $36bn FUM in Q1 MATTHEW WAI | Netwealth observed record growth over the first quarter of the financial year, with both funds under administration and funds under management increasing by $3.4 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively.

First Sentier lists active ETF ELIZA BAVIN | First Sentier has made the First Sentier Global Listed Infrastructure Fund (Hedged) Active ETF available to Australian advisers and investors.

Janus Henderson launches global equities active ETF VINNY VUCAGO | Janus Henderson Investors has launched a global equities strategy designed to combine a broad market exposure with research-driven stock selection.