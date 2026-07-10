Income generating index ETFs gain traction post Budget

Netwealth reports record $36bn FUM in Q1 MATTHEW WAI Netwealth observed record growth over the first quarter of the financial year, with both funds under administration and funds under management increasing by $3.4 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively.

First Sentier lists active ETF ELIZA BAVIN First Sentier has made the First Sentier Global Listed Infrastructure Fund (Hedged) Active ETF available to Australian advisers and investors.

Janus Henderson launches global equities active ETF VINNY VUCAGO Janus Henderson Investors has launched a global equities strategy designed to combine a broad market exposure with research-driven stock selection.