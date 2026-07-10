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MaxCap hires from Vanguard, AustralianSuper

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 10 JUL 2026   11:35AM
MaxCap has welcomed two senior directors, including a portfolio manager from Australia's largest super fund, reporting to the recently named chief executive Kylie Robb.

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Read more: MaxCapKylie RobbJoan PerrymanGreg WilkinsonMichael Herlihy
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